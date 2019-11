(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that asking for resignation of an elected prime minister is unconstitutional and illegal.

He said that efforts of marchers would end in smoke.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that rejected elements were taking revenge on their failures from people by hindering the journey of progress and development. He said that negative agenda of such elements, who were afraid of change, would remain unsuccessful. He said those who were doing politics on non-issues would face humiliation.

Those who wasted time of the nation and the country would be held answerable for the looted national resources during their regimes, the CM said adding that for the first time in Pakistan's history a transparent government was setting new records of public welfare.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the destiny of progress and prosperity would definitely be achieved, the CM hoped.

He said that enlightened people were not taking part in any protests. In a democratic system, parliament is the best forum for resolving political issues rather than taking to the streets. The opposition should express political maturity, Usman Buzdar said adding that those who were trying to destabilise the country had no agenda of public welfare.

The chief minister said that Pakistanis wanted to make progress instead of facing political lawlessness. Politics of destruction is not in favour of the country, he added.

People have rejected negative politics of agitations and falsehood, he said adding that these elements have started working against the country when it was heading in the right direction due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The undemocratic attitude of the opposition would give a bad impression to the world about Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.