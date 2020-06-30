Aslam Bharwana condoles demise of DIO Jhang

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Cooperative Minister Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has expressed sorrow over the demise of Rao Shakeel, District Information Officer (DIO) Jhang.

In a condolence message here on Tuesday, the provincial minister has extended sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Aslam Bharwana observed that as DIO Jhang, Rao Shakeel performed his responsibilities with dignity and honesty.