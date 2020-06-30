UrduPoint.com
Aslam Bharwana Condoles Demise Of DIO Jhang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Cooperative Minister Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has expressed sorrow over the demise of Rao Shakeel, District Information Officer (DIO) Jhang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Cooperative Minister Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has expressed sorrow over the demise of Rao Shakeel, District Information Officer (DIO) Jhang.

In a condolence message here on Tuesday, the provincial minister has extended sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Aslam Bharwana observed that as DIO Jhang, Rao Shakeel performed his responsibilities with dignity and honesty.

Pakistan

