Aslam Bhootani for addressing power outages issue in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Mohammad Aslam Bhootani on Thursday urged the government to address prolonged power outage issue in Balochistan and connect Makran Division with national grid system for smooth power supply.

Speaking on point of order in the National Assembly, he said Balochistan province was being supplied electricity from three places including Iran, K-Electric and National Grid. However, he claimed that the people have been facing 18 hour load-shedding.

He said Balochistan was rich in mineral resources but there was no proper mechanism of electricity even in Gwadar.

He urged the government to enhance electricity quota from the National Grid.

Responding to the points raised by the member, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi assured that he would convey all concerns to the power ministry.