Aslam Dogar posted as Lahore Arts Council ED

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has posted Dr Aslam Dogar as Executive Director Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

According to notification issued by Services and General Administration Department Government of the Punjab on Wednesday, Dr Aslam Dogar (BS-20) currently working as Director General Public Relations (DGPR) has been transferred and posted as LAC Executive with immediate effect while Saman Rai (BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Director General Public Relations (DGPR).