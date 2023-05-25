UrduPoint.com

Aslam Gill Pays Homage To Shuhada, Ghazis

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Aslam Gill pays homage to Shuhada, Ghazis

Pakistan People's Party Lahore chapter President Ch Aslam Gill has paid tribute to the martyrs (Shuhada) and Ghazis on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Lahore chapter President Ch Aslam Gill has paid tribute to the martyrs (Shuhada) and Ghazis on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the nation sleeps without any fear due to the sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis.

He said that the entire nation was paying homage to its soldiers who always defended Pakistan during testing times with courage, patriotism and by presenting sacrifices of their lives.

He said that the sacrifices of Pak soldiers had made the country undefeatable. He said that the Pak Army personnel not only sacrificed their lives in wars but also in war on terrorism.

