Aslam Iqbal approves PSIE policy 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday presided over the 107th meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board.

During the meeting, approval for the Punjab Small Industrial Estate (PSIE) policy-2020, reorganization plan of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and establishment of small industrial estate comprising on 50 acre land was granted.

A proposal to grant approval for setting up artisan village on two-acre land for promoting local handicrafts at Taunsa Sharif also came under review.

According to the new policy of the PSIE, approval for selling of vacant plot was also granted. New buyer of the plot could not dispose of and after transferring of plot, the buyer will be bound to start construction work within three months.

Plot obtained for setting up an industrial unit in the industrial estate will not be allowed to use for any other purpose. Those plot owners whose period of completion expired, they will be given 15 months for setting up the unit.

During the meeting, it was also decided to abolish discretionary powers of officers along with waiving off fine in case of failing to set up unit.

The board also decided to abolish fee amounting to Rs 15,000 received for occupation of plot.

Two years term has also been fixed for setting up an industrial unit on a plot obtained in new small industrial estate. The transfer letter of plot will be given in five days and in case of any failure, the regional director will be held responsible.

Obtaining approval of board will be mandatory to set up new industrial estate across any place in the province.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that provision of facilities to the investors and industrialists was a responsibility of the state and it would duly fulfill its responsibility.

The PSIC would be made an institution for provision of facilities to investors instead of earning profit, he said and added that capacity-building of officials would be enhanced through imparting training by restructuring the PSIC and no official will be removed and his performance would be improved.

The minister directed that pace of work should be further escalated on the project of setting up industrial estate on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The secretary Industries & Trade, MD PSIC and concerned officers also participated in the meeting.