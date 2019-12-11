UrduPoint.com
Aslam Iqbal, Asif Mehmood Visit Samanabad

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Wednesday visited Samanabad with Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and reviewed condition of grounds there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Horticulture Asif Mehmood on Wednesday visited Samanabad with Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and reviewed condition of grounds there.

According to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here, Mian Aslam said, "Youth is the precious asset of our country.

" He said all facilities would be provided in grounds of Samanabad for residents of the area.

On this occasion, Asif Mehmood said the Punjab government was working for welfare of youth and facilities would be ensured in grounds.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said the PHA would take all possible steps for revival of facilities in grounds of Samanabad.

He added that efforts were being made to provide healthy atmosphere to the Lahorities for healthy recreation.

