Aslam Iqbal commends Punjab govt for presenting tax-free, balanced budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal expressing his views on the provincial budget complimented that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, had presented an excellent budget despite facing difficult situation during coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement here on Monday, he commended that effective steps had been proposed for the welfare of financially deprived segments in the budget. He further appreciated that the Punjab government on the pattern of Federal government had written a new history by presenting a tax-free budget.

The Minister also welcomed tax exemption in the upcoming budget for promoting small and medium scale business, adding that with the introduction of markup subsidy and credit guarantee schemes, the economic activities and employment opportunities would enhance.

He disclosed that a huge amount of Rs 8 billion had been allocated for the promotion of SME sector. He further added that in order to cater the needs of industry, Rs 6.87 billion had been allocated for preparing skilled human resource.

The Minister apprised that during the upcoming financial year such projects would be introduced which would increase additional employment opportunities.

Aslam Iqbal outlined that with the introduction of skilled youth programme, skill development, online learning and introduction of new technical education courses would bring about positive changes.

He further said that more steps were being taken for providing ease in doing business.