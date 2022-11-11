Aslam Iqbal condoles death of Murad Raas mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Punjab education Minister Murad Raas.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, Aslam Iqbal extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.