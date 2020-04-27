Aslam Iqbal directs crackdown against price-hike, hoarders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal took strict notice of news regarding hike in the prices of essential items and issued directions to the departments concerned to take effective measures for preventing price-hike.

According to spokesperson here on Monday, he issued direction to take indiscriminate action against price-hike mafias in the Holy month of Ramazan.

The Minister asserted that price-hikers were enemies of humanity and did not deserve any leniency. "Such merciless elements deserve stern punishment according to law," he added. He underscored that such black sheep involved in snatching pockets of the masses must be imprisoned.

Aslam Iqbal directed concerned departments, administration to become proactive and launch effective crackdown against price-hikers and the departments responsible for controlling spike in prices should also wake up from their slumber.

He warned that negligence of concerned departments and officers with regard to ensuring selling of essential items at fixed government rates would be intolerable at any cost.

Aslam Iqbal emphasized that price-hike mafias had been given enough warnings and it was time to undertake stern action against them.

He also urged price control magistrates, concerned departments to remain vigilant and work diligently. Hoarders should also be brought into the stern grip of law under Anti-hoarding Ordinance, concluded Aslam Iqbal.