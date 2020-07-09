UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Directs To Resolve Issues Of People

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:19 PM

Aslam Iqbal directs to resolve issues of people

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the government officers to adopt a policy of doing public service and should greet the visitors for resolution of their problems with due courtesy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the government officers to adopt a policy of doing public service and should greet the visitors for resolution of their problems with due courtesy.

He issued directions while listening to complaints of the masses and issued directions for redressal of their problems here at his camp office on Thursday.

He highlighted that the masses had given their mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to bring about a change in the country.

He stressed that PTI came to power with the aim and objective to resolve problems confronting the masses and doing public service.

The minister vowed: "We will give a prosperous, developed and corruption-free new Pakistanto the coming generations".

Aslam Iqbal emphasized that poor families were being given financial assistance through Ehsaas Programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan govt to up-grade 39 inter-colleges

1 minute ago

DIG training visits PTS Sub Campus Buner

1 minute ago

Tiger will play first PGA event since shutdown at ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar, PA Speaker Elahi discuss ma ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.