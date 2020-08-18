Aslam Iqbal for facilitating investors to set up new cement plants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to investment in the cement industry and progress on establishing new cement plants were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to investment in the cement industry and progress on establishing new cement plants were reviewed.

The Minister expressed his severe indignation on the matter of making delay in the issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants, say's a handout issued here.

He remarked that he would not tolerate red-tapism with regard to making investment in the cement industry and warned that departments failing to complete the work within the stipulated period of time would have to be answerable.

The Minister stressed that provision of facilities to the investors was the responsibility of the related departments. He said that investment worth billions of rupees would be made and new employment opportunities would be generated with the establishment of one cement plant.

He directed that department concerned instead of creating hurdles for the investors should provide them ease and facilitation.

Aslam Iqbal directed that departments concerned should work in a coordinated manner and provide one window facilities to the investors. He emphasized that if there was any need of law making then it should be done for setting up new cement plants.

The Minister directed the departments concerned to timely complete their work.

Secretary Industries & Trade Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal briefed the participants in the meeting that 23 applications had been submitted to the Industries & Trade department for establishing new cement plants. He informed that all applications after going through scrutiny had been sent to the departments concerned.

DG Industries, DG Environment, DG Mines and officers of other departments concerned attended the meeting.