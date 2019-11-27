Aslam Iqbal greets EMRA office-bearers

Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday congratulated newly elected office-bearers of Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) on their success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday congratulated newly elected office-bearers of Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) on their success.

Aslam Iqbal felicitated EMRA President Asif Butt,Secretary Saleem Sheikh along with other office-bearers and expressed good wishes for the newly elected body.

He also expressed hope that the way journalist community had reposed their trust on newly elected leadership, they would certainly come up to their expectations and would play an effective role in resolving their problems.