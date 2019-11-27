UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Greets EMRA Office-bearers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:28 PM

Aslam Iqbal greets EMRA office-bearers

Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday congratulated newly elected office-bearers of Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) on their success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday congratulated newly elected office-bearers of Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) on their success.

Aslam Iqbal felicitated EMRA President Asif Butt,Secretary Saleem Sheikh along with other office-bearers and expressed good wishes for the newly elected body.

He also expressed hope that the way journalist community had reposed their trust on newly elected leadership, they would certainly come up to their expectations and would play an effective role in resolving their problems.

Related Topics

Punjab Saleem Sheikh Media

Recent Stories

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

3 minutes ago

Year of Tolerance initiatives reinforce ERC’s re ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits The Big 5 exhibition

30 minutes ago

Contact Group on Donbas to Next Meet in Minsk Dec ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts, cold in ..

2 minutes ago

PSDC approves over 50 development schemes from CSR ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.