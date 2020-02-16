LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq, senior PTI leader and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs.

Talking to media persons during a visit to his constituency (PP-151) on Sunday, Aslam Iqbal said that he was deeply grieved over the death of PTI senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq, who was one of the pioneers of PTI and an old companion of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial Minister added that Naeeem-ul-Haq's services could never be forgotten with regard to stabilizing the party and helping in achieving its popularity. "Due to his sad demise, PTI is deprived of a sincere and brave party leader," he remarked.

Mian Aslam Iqbal prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.