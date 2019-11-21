Aslam Iqbal inquires after renowned singer Shaukat Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Punjab chief minister , Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal inquired about health of under-treatment famous singer Shaukat Ali at Services Hospital, here on Thursday and presented him a bouquet.

He prayed for his early recovery and also expressed good wishes for him.

He also directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the singer.

Aslam Iqbal said that Shaukat Ali enjoys a prominent place among singers of the past, adding that the Punjab government holds his services for promotion of art and culture in high esteem. All possible resources would be provided for treatment of Shaukat Ali, he concluded.