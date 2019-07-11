Aslam Iqbal leads anti-dengue awareness walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade,Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Thursday led Anti-dengue awareness walk from Town Hall to Istanbul chowk.

The walk was jointly organized by Health department and district administration which was also attended by DC Lahore Dr.

Saliha Saeed and people from different walks of life.

On the occasion,Minister Aslam Iqbal said islam lays emphasis on cleanliness,and therefore every person should play his /her role to help keep the environment and environs clean.

He also stressed that prevention is better than cure and people must adopt all possible measures to remain healthy.