UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Leads Anti-dengue Awareness Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Aslam Iqbal leads anti-dengue awareness walk

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade,Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Thursday led Anti-dengue awareness walk from Town Hall to Istanbul chowk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade,Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Thursday led Anti-dengue awareness walk from Town Hall to Istanbul chowk.

The walk was jointly organized by Health department and district administration which was also attended by DC Lahore Dr.

Saliha Saeed and people from different walks of life.

On the occasion,Minister Aslam Iqbal said islam lays emphasis on cleanliness,and therefore every person should play his /her role to help keep the environment and environs clean.

He also stressed that prevention is better than cure and people must adopt all possible measures to remain healthy.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Cure Istanbul All From

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

19 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

19 minutes ago

Australia struggle to 27-3 against England in Worl ..

7 minutes ago

European Commission Says Proposed Steps on Turkey' ..

7 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.