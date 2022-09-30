UrduPoint.com

Aslam Iqbal Listens Peoples' Complaints At LDA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Punjab Senior Minister says the upgradation work of One Window Facilitation Center will be completed in a month.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Senior Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal held an open court in One Window Facility Center at LDA office and listened to the complaints of people regarding LDA.

The senior provincial minister gave on-the-spot relief to some citizen during the open court. Mian Aslam Iqbal while talking to complainants said that the upgradation work of One Window Facilitation Center will be completed in a month.

This will speed up the grievance redressal process. The legitimate problems of the people will not be allowed to stop under any circumstances.

Action will be taken against the officer who is negligent in redressal of the grievances. Officers who serve the people are respectable for us but the officers paying no heed to their duties have no place in the institution. If the file of an applicant is stopped for legitimate work, the concerned officer will be suspended.

Senior Provincial Minister while talking to the media said that bonafide commission is being formed on a permanent basis and this will improve the affairs of LDA.

He said that people's trust in LDA will be restored and the institution will be made a public service institution in the true real sense. He said that due to greed for the third time premiership the rights of Punjab were sold through the Eighteenth Amendment and today, electricity, gas prices are high in Punjab. The Federal government is not even giving 142 billion rupees for Punjab's share.

The incompetents have destroyed the economy, millions of people are becoming unemployed due to the closure of industries. The Dollar was brought down earlier by ruining the nation's treasury and now the same game is being played again.

Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan gave political consciousness to the people. The corrupt gang can end their punishment but they cannot end the political consciousness of the people. The people will reject them in the next general elections, he concluded.

