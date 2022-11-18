Aslam Iqbal listens to public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday met people of constituency to listen the problems faced by them.

On the occasion, he said, he would continue to serve people to redress their grievances, adding that the government was striving to provide relief to the people in every sector.

The minister issued on the spot directives for the early redressal of the public complaints.