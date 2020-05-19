Aslam Iqbal meets marriage hall association

A delegation of the Marriage Hall Association led by its President Mian Ilyas met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Marriage Hall Association led by its President Mian Ilyas met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, here on Tuesday.

They urged to open banquet halls with limited number of people and assured the minister that they would implementStandards Operating Procedures (SOPs) in true spirit.

Talking to them, the Mian Aslam said that we cannot take risk of lifting the ban on social gathering and ceremonies, however, suggestion of holding functions with limited number of people would be raised in the meeting of National Command and Operation Center.