UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Meets Marriage Hall Association

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Aslam Iqbal meets marriage hall association

A delegation of the Marriage Hall Association led by its President Mian Ilyas met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Marriage Hall Association led by its President Mian Ilyas met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, here on Tuesday.

They urged to open banquet halls with limited number of people and assured the minister that they would implementStandards Operating Procedures (SOPs) in true spirit.

Talking to them, the Mian Aslam said that we cannot take risk of lifting the ban on social gathering and ceremonies, however, suggestion of holding functions with limited number of people would be raised in the meeting of National Command and Operation Center.

Related Topics

Punjab Marriage

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

36 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

51 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Medical Journal Lancet Calls Trump's Letter to WHO ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.