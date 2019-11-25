Aslam Iqbal orders expediting crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has ordered for expediting crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in the province and made it clear that the government would go to every extent to protect rights of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has ordered for expediting crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in the province and made it clear that the government would go to every extent to protect rights of people.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the district administration and line departments should efficiently work to ensure the sale of essential items on fixed rates. There was no room for any negligence in this regard, he added.

The minister said the black sheep exploiting the people through artificial price-hike and hoarding would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the industries department to proactively work to prevent any variation in weighing and measuring and price control magistrates should remain in markets to check prices of essential items.

Meanwhile, price control magistrates conducted raids on around 13,000 shops on Nov 23-24, issued notices to 2,439 violators of law, got arrested 241 persons and registered 283 cases. Fine amounting to Rs 4.330 million was imposed on violators.