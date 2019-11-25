UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Orders Expediting Crackdown On Hoarders, Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Aslam Iqbal orders expediting crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has ordered for expediting crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in the province and made it clear that the government would go to every extent to protect rights of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has ordered for expediting crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in the province and made it clear that the government would go to every extent to protect rights of people.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the district administration and line departments should efficiently work to ensure the sale of essential items on fixed rates. There was no room for any negligence in this regard, he added.

The minister said the black sheep exploiting the people through artificial price-hike and hoarding would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the industries department to proactively work to prevent any variation in weighing and measuring and price control magistrates should remain in markets to check prices of essential items.

Meanwhile, price control magistrates conducted raids on around 13,000 shops on Nov 23-24, issued notices to 2,439 violators of law, got arrested 241 persons and registered 283 cases. Fine amounting to Rs 4.330 million was imposed on violators.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Price Market Government Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, s ..

6 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Fake accounts case: NAB files reference against Za ..

23 minutes ago

University of Sharjah organises 4th International ..

35 minutes ago

Musanada completes AED50 million Jebel Hafeet &amp ..

35 minutes ago

'Treasury chamber' museum in Dresden robbed: Germa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.