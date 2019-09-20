UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Participates In Media Kashmir Solidarity Show

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:16 PM

Aslam Iqbal participates in media Kashmir solidarity show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the fire ignited by India in Occupied Kashmir will be spread to all the states and union territories of India.

Addressing a protest procession of journalist community outside the Punjab Assembly here on Friday, he said that the inhuman and cruel treatment of Indian minorities will put India on fire.

The Modi government is following a brute policy of torture and genocide of Kashmiris along with continued curfew, but it cannot stop Kashmiris from securing their right to self-determination. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Occupied Kashmir will soon be liberated and India will be ultimately balkanised, he added.

The information minister thanked journalists for arranging protest demonstration to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the call of journalist community of Occupied Kashmir and said that hearts of Pakistani people beat in unison with their Kashmiri brethren and the whole nation is firmly standing with Kashmiris.

Narendra Modi government has gone to every extent in Occupied Kashmir and the gruelsome treatment of Kashmiris has no resemblance in human history, he added.

The minister said that Indian government violated and usurped the rights of all minorities and the day is not far when everyone in India will come out for their rights. He said that India will have to face the consequences of its brutality, committed in Occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan will fully highlight the Kashmir issue during his address to the UN General Assembly on Sept 27 as the ambassador of Kashmiri people, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will expose the wicked Indian face before the world. Our political ideologies may be different but all the political parties are on one page on the core issue of Kashmir, the minister added.

He pledged support to the efforts of journalists to build a monument of martyrs of Kashmir near Faisal Chowk.

More Stories From Pakistan

