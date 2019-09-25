UrduPoint.com
Aslam Iqbal Pays Tributes To Services Of Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:51 PM

Aslam Iqbal pays tributes to services of armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said the Pakistan armed forces were great asset of the country as they had dedicated their lives to protect the homeland.

He was addressing as a chief guest at "Deefa-e-Pakistan Award" an event organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis of the country.

The minister said that jawans and officers of the armed forces making their lives at risk protected boundaries of the motherland.

He also appreciated spirit of the parents who presented their beloved children to safeguard the country.

On this occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra had arranged the event to pay tribute to Ghazis and the martyrs besides their sacrifices for the motherland.

Prominent singers from the country participated in the programme and saluted the country's heroes through patriotic songs.

