Aslam Iqbal reviews arrangements for Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e- Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin (PBUH).

Officers of the concerned department briefed about the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the celebrations had been started from the 1st of Rabi'ul Awwal across the Punjab, adding that like the last year, Ashra Shan-e- Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin (PBUH) was being celebrated with full religious devotion and respect this year.

He said every department should organize one event and the provincial ministers and assembly members should also be invited in these events.

He said routes of Eid Miladul Nabi processions should be improved, adding that street lightsshould be arranged and patchwork should also be done if any road on the route was required.