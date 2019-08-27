Aslam Iqbal reviews matters regarding clubbing all taxes

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday presided over a meeting which reviewed the matters regarding clubbing of all the taxes of province, creating ease in the business, taxes regarding the Labour department, EOIB and workers welfare boards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday presided over a meeting which reviewed the matters regarding clubbing of all the taxes of province, creating ease in the business , taxes regarding the Labour department, EOIB and workers welfare boards.

Addressing the meeting, held at the committee room of the Finance department here, the Minister said that revenue generating system would be harmonised with modern demands, adding that relief would be provided to traders, industrialists and people by clubbing all taxes.

He said that clubbing of all the taxes would bring transparency in tax collecting system.

He said that digitalization of tax collecting system would create ease in revenue collecting system besides increasing the trade activities.

He directed that model of other countries should also be reviewed for clubbing the taxes in Punjab and policy should be evolved with the mutual consultation of stakeholders.

Additional Secretary Industry, Chairperson Punjab Revenue Authority, Chairman Punjab Information Technology board, Secretary Labour and concerned authorities attended the meeting.