Aslam Iqbal reviews performance of price control taskforce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of Taskforce for Price Control to review matters pertaining to monitoring prices of essential items, performance of price control magistrates and their training affairs at CM office here on Thursday.

Secretary Industries & Trade, secretaries of departments concerned and high officials participated in the meeting, whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province also participated in the meeting through video link.

Mian Aslam Iqbal told the meeting that prices of essential edibles were gaining stability due to sincere and dedicated efforts of government. He stressed that all departments and officers concerned should keep up their hard work for further lowering down prices of essential edibles. He said hoarders should be brought to book under the Hoarding Act and the profiteers not refraining from their act should be sent to jails.

He said that display of panaflexes for prices of essential items should be ensured at all shops and strict action should be taken relating to complaints arising due to profiteering and complainant should be informed about action taken on the said complaint.

The minister showed concern over selling of sugar and ghee at higher prices and directed that the administration should bring the situation under control and ensure selling of essential items on fixed prices.

He also commended efforts of the Sahiwal division administration with regard to bringing stability in prices of essential edibles. "Except for notified magistrates, no official should visit market places to monitor prices; otherwise, stern disciplinary action would be taken against him," he added.

According to the performance report of the price control magistrates, 8,339 raids were conducted on shops to monitor prices throughout the province the previous day, 1,546 complaints relating to profiteering were made and 126 cases were registered, under which 83 persons were arrested and fine amounting to Rs 2,928,600 was also imposed.