Aslam Iqbal reviews performance of price control magistrates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday chaired the meeting of taskforce for price control at Chief Minister Office here to review various matters pertaining to monitoring of essential items and performance of price control magistrates.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that prices had been stabilized due to effective implementation of price control mechanism and different efforts made by the government. However, he pointed out that there were complaints of sale of essential items in backward areas at higher rates.

He directed the administration to improve the situation at the grass root level.

He asked the consumers to download Qeemat Punjab Application to remain aware about the prices of different items. Prices of essential items were daily uploaded at Qeemat Application, he said and added the people should not pay more than the fixed price.

He said that delay in the resolution of complaints would not be tolerated and action would be taken against the officials concerned.

The minister said that online home delivery system would start working in five major cities of the province by January 2020, adding that places had been identified for setting up new model bazaars in 17 districts.