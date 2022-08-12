Aslam Iqbal reviews progress of low-cost housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineer Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday presided over a meeting to review progress of low-cost housing schemes under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was briefed by the heads of development authorities about progress on various low-cost housing schemes.

They informed the minister that 35,000 apartments would be built on an area of 8,000 kanals in the LDA City, adding that in case of availability of funds on time, 4,000 apartments would be completed in six month.

They informed that work was underway on low-cost housing schemes in Renala Khurd, Lodhran, Layyah and Bhakkar.

On this occasion, the minister said delay in the welfare schemes of the common man would not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that low-cost housing schemes should be completed rapidly by working day and night.

He said that a special cell would be set up to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in the housing sector, adding that this cell would provide support to overseas Pakistanis for investment in the housing sector.

The minister said the LDA should create a mechanism for the maintenance of its housing schemes and also improve its image in the public.

Aslam Iqbal said that priority should be given to low-cost housing schemes in divisional headquarters and directed to form a committee to gear up the pace of work on low-cost housing schemes.

Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, the special secretary housing, the Lahore Development Authoritydirector general and concerned officers attended the meeting.