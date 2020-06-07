Aslam Iqbal urges masses to adopt measures against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal urged the masses to lend their due cooperation with regard to imposition of the government decisions to impede the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to a traders delegation at Camp Office here on Sunday, he warned that those elements not implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would face action.

Mian Aslam Iqbal asserted that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated at any cost as there was no other remedy except adopting precautionary measures to save from coronavirus.

Aslam Iqbal stressed that it was essential to implement SOPs in order to protect lives of the masses and disclosed that monitoring process of markets would continue and action would be taken in case of any violation.

The minister emphasized that traders should conduct sprays and maintain cleanliness in their markets during two days closure of markets.

He urged that if the masses adopt positive conduct then difficult lockdown situation can be averted.

He motivated the masses to stand by the government in its war against coronavirus.

The minister outlined that the government steps and decisions were being taken for welfare of themasses to curb the spread of coronavirus.