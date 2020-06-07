UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Iqbal Urges Masses To Adopt Measures Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Aslam Iqbal urges masses to adopt measures against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal urged the masses to lend their due cooperation with regard to imposition of the government decisions to impede the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to a traders delegation at Camp Office here on Sunday, he warned that those elements not implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would face action.

Mian Aslam Iqbal asserted that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated at any cost as there was no other remedy except adopting precautionary measures to save from coronavirus.

Aslam Iqbal stressed that it was essential to implement SOPs in order to protect lives of the masses and disclosed that monitoring process of markets would continue and action would be taken in case of any violation.

The minister emphasized that traders should conduct sprays and maintain cleanliness in their markets during two days closure of markets.

He urged that if the masses adopt positive conduct then difficult lockdown situation can be averted.

He motivated the masses to stand by the government in its war against coronavirus.

The minister outlined that the government steps and decisions were being taken for welfare of themasses to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sunday Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

1 hour ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

2 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.