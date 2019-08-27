Aslam Iqbal visits different Imam Bargahs

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Information, Culture, Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday visited different Imam Bargahs in Zafar Colony, Sadaat Colony, Kali Kothi and other places of his constituency to review the security and other arrangements with regard to Muharram-ul-Haram.

Officers from Police, Solid Waste Management, WASA, LESCO and other government departments also accompanied the minister.

The minister while talking to general public, said that the spirit of brotherhood and peace would have to be maintained at any cost during Muharram-ul-Haram and everybody would have to play his positive role with regard to promoting spirit of brotherhood, tolerance and patience.

He directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed that all government departments should work in a coordinated manner and no stone should be unturned with regard to providing facilities to the mourners during Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that no complaint should arise from the part of any government department in this regard.

The minister further directed that before first of Muharram, patchwork should be completed on all the procession routes and street lights should also be fully illuminated. No litter and garbage should be seen lyinganywhere, he added.