Aslam Iqbal visits Quaid-i-Azam industrial estate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries &Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday visited Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat.

During visit the minister met with the industrialists,traders and office-bearers of Chamber of Commerce & Industries Bahawalpur and discussed the matters related to industrial estate Bahawalpur, establishment of new industrial estates and their colonization.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said that business of real estate was run in the name of industrial estate in the past, now it would not be possible.

Hundred percent colonization of industrial estate would be ensured and industrial units would aslo be ensured at every plot sold out in industrial estates, he added.

The minister said that latest infrastructure was being provided in industrial zones which would bring investment of billion of Dollars.

He said that biggest industrial estate of the country was being established on the land of 20 thousand acres in Muzaffargarh and Layyah and there was scope to further extend it.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that journey of ending deprivations of South Punjab had been started and this region would be made prosper by establishing network of industries in the area.

He said that Pakistan steered out from difficult situation and economy was being stabilized which would help to generate new job opportunities.

He said that masses gave us mandate to eliminate corruption and government would meet this challenge.

He said that war against corrupt mafia would be continued and every looted penny would be recovered from them, he concluded.