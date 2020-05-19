Aslam Iqbal visits shopping mall, expresses satisfaction on SOPs implementation

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visited mega shopping mall in Johar Town on Tuesday and reviewed implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visited mega shopping mall in Johar Town on Tuesday and reviewed implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The minister was apprised by the administration about maintaining social distancing measures, usage of hand sanitizers, wearing of masks alongwith ensuring queue management system.

Aslam Iqbal while talking with media representatives remarked that the SOPs were fully implemented in this shopping mall as no one was seen without wearing mask. Social distancing was also being maintained and shopkeepers were dealing the customers by wearing shields, he added.

The minister hoped that likewise implementation on SOPs would also be followed in other shopping malls. He urged that in order to save ourselves, our near and dear ones, elders, friends and relatives from coronavirus pandemic, we would have to act upon precautionary measures.

He assured that the government was standing by the traders in the prevailing difficult situation and had advised the traders that they should not ignore SOPs for the sake of minting money.

The minister underscored that the benefits of decrease in petroleum prices must reach to the common man and hoped that all transporters would also act upon rules and regulations.