Aslam Iqbal vows to defeat coronavirus jointly

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday expressed the resolve to defeat coronavirus pandemic through joint efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday expressed the resolve to defeat coronavirus pandemic through joint efforts.

Talking to media men here, he said, "Though difficult situation persists, we do not have to worry over it rather fight out coronavirus jointly with national zeal," citing that those nations always succeeded which coped with difficult situations courageously.

Mian Aslam Iqbal advised the general public to strictly adhere to safety measures against dreadful virus, as prevention was better than cure, asserting that people should wash hands frequently and pay special attention to hygiene and cleanliness.

The Provincial Minister said, the PTI government had made all necessary arrangements to protect the masses from coronavirus. "We are fully alert to coronavirus hazards and I do appeal to the people to stand by government in the war against coronavirus," he maintained.

A vigorous anti-coronavirus public awareness campaign was also well underway, he said and urged religious scholars, media, business community and all other segments of society to play their due role in spreading awareness in this regard among the masses.