Aslam Langah Posted As DSP CIA Tando Allahyar

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Muhammad Aslam Langah, DSP, presently posted as DSP Complaint Cell Range office Hyderabad was transferred and posted as DSP CIA, Tando Allahyar with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Aslam Langah, DSP, presently posted as DSP Complaint Cell Range office Hyderabad was transferred and posted as DSP CIA, Tando Allahyar with immediate effect.

According to office order issued by the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad, DSP Muhammad Aslam Langah was transferred from the post of DSP complaint cell and posted as DSP CIA Tando Allahyaragainst an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.

