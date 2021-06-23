Aslam Langah posted as DSP CIA Tando Allahyar

Muhammad Aslam Langah, DSP, presently posted as DSP Complaint Cell Range office Hyderabad was transferred and posted as DSP CIA, Tando Allahyar with immediate effect

According to office order issued by the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad, DSP Muhammad Aslam Langah was transferred from the post of DSP complaint cell and posted as DSP CIA Tando Allahyaragainst an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.