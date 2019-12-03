UrduPoint.com
Aslam Pervez Reterives His Bail Plea After Settling Matter With NAB

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:16 PM

Aslam Pervez reterives his bail plea after settling matter with NAB

Member Local Government and Rural Development Department Aslam Pervez on Tuesday retrieved his bail plea after NAB accepted his plea bargain application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Member Local Government and Rural Development Department Aslam Pervez on Tuesday retrieved his bail plea after NAB accepted his plea bargain application.The plea was retrieved by Pervez lawyer Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Gujar from a two member bench comprised Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsan Akhtar Kayani.

According to details, the Sindh Governmnet had launched a project to instal solar panels linked street lights on all main highways under Roshan Sindh Program.

The Sindh government had allocated bllions of rupees budget for this purpose.As many as 730 million rupees were allocated for Mirpur Khan dictrict under the Roshan Sindh Program.

