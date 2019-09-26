ASLG stressed for transparent demarcation of new constituencies

Additional Secretary Local Government (LG) Punjab Aysha Hameed has said that new demarcation of constituencies was needed for improvement in the local body system and social development

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Additional Secretary Local Government (LG) Punjab Aysha Hameed has said that new demarcation of constituencies was needed for improvement in the local body system and social development.

She advised all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to follow merit police for encirclement of constituencies so that basic facilities could be provided among masses according to their needs.

Chairing a meeting regarding demarcation of new constituencies here Wednesday at Deputy Commissioner Office, she urged all the District and Tehsil administrations of Sargodha division to complete process of the demarcation within given time period.

The meeting was attended by the DCs of all four districts in division; Assistant Commissioners, Director LG, Chief Officer Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC), Additional Deputy Commissioner General and others concerned officials.

She stressed officials to inform about any queries in time so that problems could be resolved amicably.

She said that notifications would be issued after completion of demarcation after that public concerns would also be invited to resolve allegations.

New local body system would deliver power to the lower level and representatives of upper houses would consider the recommendation of local body setup in formation of new legislation, she added.