ASLHWEU Holds Rally To Mark "Int'l Labour Day"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Union (ASLHWEU) organized a rally on the occasion of International Labour Day here on Monday.

ASLHWEU, in collaboration with Public Service International (PSI) and Workers education and Research Organizations (WERO) organized the rally.

The rally started at about 11 am from Ponam Chowk and proceeded with full glory of slogans and banners to Sindhi Language Authority.

A public assembly was also held at Dr N A Baloch hall to pay homage to martyrs of the Labour struggle.

The speakers at the assembly and the participants of the rally expressed concerns over the plight of labourers and demanded implementation of international and national laws and rules for safeguard of their legal rights.

ASLHWEU president Haleema Laghari Shama Gullani, Mir Zulfikar, Qazi Khizir, Pushpa Kumari and others addressed the public gathering.

The rally was participated by a large number of lady health workers, lady health supervisors, drivers, representatives of trade unions and CSOs from all over Sindh.

They urged the government and the private institutions to raise wages of the employees and labourers so they could be able to face the price hike.

The lady health workers also demanded restoration of health risk allowance for all health sector employees.

The participants of the rally also demanded that minimum wages of the employees and labourers should be enhanced while keeping in view the increasing trend of inflation.

