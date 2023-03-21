Asma declares youth as identity of nation

UrduPoint.com

President, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF), Aasma Ismail Butt on Tuesday said the young generation was the identity of Pakistan and was the future leadership that would have to take charge of the nation state

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :President, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF), Aasma Ismail Butt on Tuesday said the young generation was the identity of Pakistan and was the future leadership that would have to take charge of the nation state.

She was addressing as chief guest, at an event titled "Mera Des Hai Pakistan" (Pakistan is my country) organized on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Rawalpindi Women's University organized by the Social Science Society.

President, APCOYF said, "I feel very proud to see girls presenting tableau, declamations and artistic activities as no department is complete without their presence. Pakistan is our paradise.Today we are breathing in a independent country and free atmosphere thanks to Quaid-e-Azam, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and other freedom fighters who strived for the freedom of Pakistan." She said, "Pakistan is our home, and a woman plays the most important role in beautifying the home. Education is important but training means more than that which should be incorporated among youth especially girls. The young generation should have the passion to help people, we are working on education and health so that the future of our young generation is bright.

" She added that the country was acquired with great difficulties, to beautify it should be our first goal. "Pakistan is rich in resources and it is the duty of all of you to value it," she said.

Aasma Ismail Butt said, "My life, death, are with Pakistan. No matter what the situation is, value your country." Focal Person and Assistant Professor of Psychology Department, Hina Aram, Assistant Professor Razaullah, Lecturer Jawaria Wegar and other teachers were present. On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the students presented a play entitled "Story of Pakistan", and highlighted the culture of Pakistan through regional dance and received a lot of applause.

President APCOYF, Aasma Ismail Butt distributed gifts among the students for their best performances, while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anila Kamal presented a souvenir to the Federation President.

At the end of the ceremony, she along with the students and teachers expressed their love for the beloved country by chanting Pakistan Zindabad slogan.

