Open Menu

Asma Riaz Calls For Nationwide Tree Plantation On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Asma Riaz calls for nationwide tree plantation on Independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On this Independence Day, a climate change activist Asma Riaz urge nation's youth, children, and elderly to join hands in a mission to secure our country's future where our forefathers fought tirelessly for our freedom, but now it is our turn to fight for a more critical cause to safe environment.

Let us plant trees to protect our beloved Pakistan from the wrath of natural calamities, such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves, she appealed while talking to ptv news channel.

By doing so, we can ensure a sustainable future, preserve our natural resources, and honor the sacrifices of those who came before us, she said, adding, tree plantation is a symbol of our love for Pakistan and our commitment to a greener, more resilient tomorrow.

Climate change activist also urged people to engage their elders and children in this noble cause.

She believes that these efforts will become a lasting symbol for future generations, inspiring a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the environment.

Asma Riaz encouraged families to make tree planting a collective activity, where grandparents can share their wisdom and experience, parents can lead by example, and children can learn valuable lessons about the importance of conservation and sustainability.

This collective approach, she hopes, will foster a sense of community and ownership, ensuring that the benefits of tree plantation are felt for generations to come.

By planting trees together, families can create a living legacy that will continue to grow and flourish, serving as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting our planet, she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Lead From Share PTV Love

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

11 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

11 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

11 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

11 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

11 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan