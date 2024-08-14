Asma Riaz calls for nationwide tree plantation on Independence day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On this Independence Day, a climate change activist Asma Riaz urge nation's youth, children, and elderly to join hands in a mission to secure our country's future where our forefathers fought tirelessly for our freedom, but now it is our turn to fight for a more critical cause to safe environment.

Let us plant trees to protect our beloved Pakistan from the wrath of natural calamities, such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves, she appealed while talking to ptv news channel.

By doing so, we can ensure a sustainable future, preserve our natural resources, and honor the sacrifices of those who came before us, she said, adding, tree plantation is a symbol of our love for Pakistan and our commitment to a greener, more resilient tomorrow.

Climate change activist also urged people to engage their elders and children in this noble cause.

She believes that these efforts will become a lasting symbol for future generations, inspiring a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the environment.

Asma Riaz encouraged families to make tree planting a collective activity, where grandparents can share their wisdom and experience, parents can lead by example, and children can learn valuable lessons about the importance of conservation and sustainability.

This collective approach, she hopes, will foster a sense of community and ownership, ensuring that the benefits of tree plantation are felt for generations to come.

By planting trees together, families can create a living legacy that will continue to grow and flourish, serving as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting our planet, she concluded.