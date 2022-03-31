Asma Taj appointed acting principal SIMS Nursing College

The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal has awarded the charge of Acting Principal College of Nursing to Asma Taj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal has awarded the charge of Acting Principal College of Nursing to Asma Taj.

According to the SIMS sources on Thursday, formal office orders have been issued.

Asma Taj said in her statement that the mission of SIMS, Services Hospital and Nursing College was to promote quality healthcare education and training. She said that education and training which was being provided would be improved. She said that every effort would be made to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to her by the SIMS principal and she would carry out her duties with full professional dedication and hard work, adding that the teachers of the College of Nursing would perform their duties as a team which would not only raise the standard of nursing education in the college but also brighten the name of the Services Hospital in the field of Nursing.

She said that a schedule had been set up to impart lectures on seasonal and infectious diseases along with education in order to improve the skills of nursing students so that they could be aware of diseases, prevention and modern methods of treatment.

Asma Taj said that with the new initiative, nursing students would be able to take care of the suffering humanity in a better way which would further enhance the reputation of the hospital.