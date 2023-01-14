UrduPoint.com

ASO Detains Oil Tanker With Smuggled Petrol In DG Khan

Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) raided against illegal petrol supply in DG Khan area and detained an oil tanker loaded with 50000 litres of smuggled petrol

According to details, the ASO team led by Assistant Collector Naeem Raza raided near Ramzan Chowk in DG Khan and seized 50000 litres of Irani petrol and oil tanker and the total value of the seized items was Rs 18 million.

Further investigation was underway.

Customs Collector Muhammad Tahir said the raids have been intensified against the supply of illegal petrolatum products in South Punjab.

