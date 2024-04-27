Open Menu

ASP Aitzaz Arif Pays Vigilant Visit To Jungle Khel Police Station

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Headquarters Kohat, Aitzaz Arif on Saturday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Jungle Khel police station in a proactive move to bolster security

The two-night visit saw meticulous scrutiny of security protocols, documentary records, and operational facilities. ASP Arif’s keen eye swept through the police station offices, residential barracks, canteen, and armory.

His direct engagement with the dedicated police personnel revealed their challenges and concerns.

Swift action followed as he issued on-the-spot directives to address urgent issues. Emphasizing integrity and professionalism, ASP Arif urged the officers to uphold courtesy when dealing with fellow policemen and visitors.

His commitment to maintaining law and order resonated throughout the station, leaving an indelible mark on Jungle Khel’s security landscape.

