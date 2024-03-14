Open Menu

ASP Appeals The Citizens To Keep Close Eye On Their Surroundings

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) ASP Sukkur city, Muhammad Usman Khan on Thursday appealed to the citizens to keep a close eye on their surroundings and report suspicious and evil-doers to Rescue 15, the local police station or the Police control room.

He said that security was being ensured at all levels without discrimination and especially protecting the lives and goods of minorities in the Ramzan.

While talking to citizens during his visit to a busy market of Sukkur city, the ASP said all citizens should play a coherent role in religious harmony, adding that all necessary resources were being employed to provide a peaceful environment to the people.

He said that squads of Elite Force, ladies police and personnel of Special Branch were patrolling continuously, while the duty of traffic police personnel assigned to keep the traffic system moving smooth manner.

