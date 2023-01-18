ASP City Bahawalpur transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

According to a notification issued by the Police Department, Government of Punjab dated the 18 January 2023, Uzair Ahmed (PSP/BS-18) presently working as SDPO/ASP (City) Bahawalpur has been transferred with immediate effect and until further orders.

The notification further said that he was transferred on promotion to the rank SP (BS-18), on regular basis as Additional SP, Cannt Division, Multan vice Mr. Hakim Ali Khan, SP transferred.