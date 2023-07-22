Open Menu

ASP City Larkana Visits Imambargah To Review Security Arrangements For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 11:27 PM

ASP City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan on Saturday evening paid a visit to various Imambargah of Larkana city and reviewed security arrangements made by police to protect the participants of Majalis and processions to be taken out during Moharam Ul Haram

ASP Larkana city inspected security arrangements following the orders of SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan.

ASP City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan reviewed the security measures and held meetings with the administrators of the Imambargahs who thanked the senior police officer for ensuring elaborate security measures.

He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions.

During the visit, ASP City Larkana met the policemen posted on duty and told the policemen about their duties.

Meanwhile, Larkana Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Larkana on Saturday conducted a joint search and combing operation at various places, and a joint flag march was also held across the Larkana city.

The purpose of the search and combing operation is to bring the criminals and suspicious persons under the law.

While the purpose of the flag march is to make all citizens feel safe and secure and the process of checking information is going on.

Larkana Police has deployed more police personnel at various places and highways including entrance and exit routes of Larkana city.

Various suspicious vehicles and suspects are being checked by Larkana Police and CTD through search app devices. Criminal record of every suspect is being checked on the spot through search app devices.

All DSPs and SHOs including 15 personnel are also on patrol.

According to the orders issued by SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan Khan, in view of Muharram, the security arrangements have been tightened across the Larkana district.

