Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

ASP hands over 'Shuhada Package' cheques to heirs of martyred cops

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dera Iftekhar Shah on Wednesday handed over the cheques of 'Shuhada Package' worth Rs 10 million each to the heirs of three martyrs of Dera police.

According to police spokesman, the ASP handed over the cheques to the martyrs' families following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani under the Shuhada Package of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The ASP met with the families of martyrs Head constable Shaukat Ali, Head Constable Faheem Ullah and Driver Constable Abdul Rehman.

It worth mentioning here that Shaukat Ali embraced martyrdom on July 05,2022 in the firing attack of terrorists, Faheem Ullah was martyred on Marxh 23,2022 in firing attack on Daraban police station and Abdul Rehman was martyred in a terrorist attack on Kulachi Police Station on April 11, 2022.

On this occasion, SP Legal Muhammad Imran Kundi, Incharge Shuhada Desk Malik Arif and Focal person Shuhada Desk Malik Imran were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, ASP Iftekhar Shah said that today's peace was due to the sacrifices of our martyrs.

"The sacrifices of martyrs would never be forgotten," he added. The issues of martyrs' families would be resolved on priority and a special desk has been set up in DPO office for the purpose.

