ASP HQs Visits Jungle Khel Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) ASP Headquarters Aitzaz Arif Saturday visited Jungle Khel Police Station on Saturday.

ASP went to Jungle Khel Police Station, reviewed the security arrangements and inspected the documentary records.

The ASP headquarters also inspected the Police Station offices, residential barracks, canteen, and armory.

ASP Headquarters Aitzaz Arif met with the Police personnel and after finding out their problems, issued orders on the spot regarding the urgent problems.

The ASP directed the Police personnel to perform their duties with integrity and ensure the courtesy of the policemen who come to the police station.

