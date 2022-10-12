UrduPoint.com

ASP Hyderabad Rewarded, SDPO North Nazimabad Removed From Position

Published October 12, 2022

ASP Hyderabad rewarded, SDPO North Nazimabad removed from position

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday announced a cash reward and commendation certificate for the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Hyderabad and her team for successful action against drug peddlers in Tando Muhammad Khan.

According to Sindh Police spokesman, the provincial police chief lauded the performance of Deputy IGP Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah and ASP Hyderabad Alina Rajper for actions against drug peddlers in Tando Muhammad Khan area.

IGP Sindh said the elements, who intervened in police action against the drug dealers and attacked the police team, should be arrested, adding that "it should also be investigated who was supervising the crimes and drug peddling".

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday removed the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) North Nazimabad from his post after the misconduct report was proved.

An inquiry was ordered on receipt of a report against SDPO North Nazimabad DSP Aslam Rajput, in which the officer was found to be guilty and departmental action was taken against him, said a spokesperson for Karachi Police.

