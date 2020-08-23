ASP meets Shia sect elders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) ::Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Headquarters Danyal Ahmed Javed Sunday held a meeting with Shia sect elders and discussed security and processions of Holy Muharram ul Harram.

He said that earlier ASP inspected mourning procession routes and gathering places of Shia sect people in Ustarzai area of Kohat and issued directions regarding strengthening of security measures.

The ASP said that protection of lives and properties of the citizens is prime responsibility of police.