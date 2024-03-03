Open Menu

ASP Message About Prevention Of Violence Against Women

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ASP message about prevention of violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Police are committed to preventing violence against women and protecting their basic rights.

In this regard, ASP Gulberg Syeda Shehrbano issued a special message about the Punjab police's recent measures, taken for protection of women.

While expressing the commitment of police force, she vowed that oppression of women would not be tolerated and any type of crime, discrimination, violence or abrogation of women rights would be dealt with strictly. The ASP said protection of rights of female students, working women, housewives, mothers, sisters and daughters would be ensured. She said criminals involved in gender-based crimes would be brought to justice and punished.

The ASP said women would be provided a safe environment so that they could play their role in development of the country.

