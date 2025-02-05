ASP reviews security arrangements for anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Headquarters Baidar Bakht on Wednesday visited various areas here in the district to assess the security arrangements for the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

During the visit, ASP Baidar Bakht personally inspected the security measures in place for polio vaccination teams.

He also met with police officers and personnel deployed on security duty, instructing them to remain alert and ensure the safety of health workers.

In addition, the ASP engaged with polio workers, inquiring about the security provided to them by the police.

The polio teams expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, acknowledging the efforts of law enforcement in facilitating a safe and smooth vaccination drive.

APP/azq-adi